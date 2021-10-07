Nazmul Hasan set to become BCB president again

Nazmul Hassan was elected a director in the election of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday paving his way to hold the board’s top post for the third consecutive term, reports UNB.

He bagged 53 votes in the second category where 16 candidates contested for 12 director posts, according to unofficial results.

He is set to be the BCB president for the third consecutive terms by the votes of the newly-elected directors.