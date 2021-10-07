Nazmul Hasan set to become BCB president again

Nazmul Hasan was first appointed as the board president by the Bangladesh government in 2012.
He was later elected as the president unopposed in the last election in 2017.
Ali Reza, the returning officer of the BCB election, announced the unofficial result on Wednesday evening.
BCB has a total of 25 posts for the directors. Of them, two are selected by the National Sports Council (NSC). The candidates contested for the other 23 posts.
Earlier, a total of 32 candidates had collected nomination papers, and two of them had recalled their participation before the election. The election was held for 16 posts, which was later reduced to 14 as two other candidates withdrew their nomination paper a day before the election.
However, their name was printed on the ballot papers as they recalled their nomination paper after deadline.
A total of 10 directors are to be elected from the representatives of regional and district cricket bodies, which is named as “category 1”, 12 directors are supposed to be elected from the representatives of the Dhaka-based clubs, which is labelled as “category 2”, and one of directors is supposed to be elected from another category or “category 3”.
According to unofficial record, nine directors have been elected unopposed in “category 1”. They are - A J M Nasir Uddin, Akram Khan from Chattogram division, Kazi Inam Ahmed and Sheikh Sohel from Khulna, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel from Sylhet, Anwarul Islam from Rangpur, Alamgir Khan Alo from Barishal and Naimur Rahman and Tanvir Ahmed from Dhaka.
From this category, the only contest was between former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mashud and Saiful Alam Swapan Chowdhury where the latter won by a big margin. However, the total number of votes is yet to be confirmed and will be declared on Thursday.
All eyes were on “category 2” where 16 candidates contested for 12 director posts. Along with Nazmul Hasan, Gazi Golam Mortaza (Gazi Group Cricketers) and Enayet Hossain Siraj (Azad Sporting Club) bagged 53 votes each.
The other nine who are elected from “category 2” are Najib Ahmed (Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi), Mahbubul Anam (Mohammedan Sporting Club), Obed Rashid Nizam (Shinepukur Cricket Club), Salahuddin Chowdhury (Kakrail Boys Club), Ismail Haider Mallick (Sheikh Jamal Cricketers), Fahim Sinha (Surjo Tarun Club), Iftekhar Rahman (Fear Fighters Sporting Club), Monjur Kader (Dhaka Assets), Monjur Alam (Asif Shifa Academy).
Masuduzzaman, Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, Abdur Rahman and Rafiqul Islam were defeated in “category 2”.
In “category 3”, former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mahmud beat Nazmul Abedeen Fahim.
It is being assumed that Jalal Yunus and Ahmed Sajjadul Alam, two former BCB directors nominated by the NSC, will be nominated once again for another term.