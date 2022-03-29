Nazmul Opu powers Mohammedan to third victory

Nazmul Islam Opu claimed three wickets for just nine runs as Mohammedan Sporting Club earned its third victory in fourth match in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), beating Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club by five wickets at BKSP-4 ground on Monday, reports BSS.

At BKSP-3 ground, Gazi Group Cricketers edged Brothers Union past by 6 runs in a high-scoring thriller while in the day's other match, Indian recruit Chirag Jani's allround performance secured 29-run victory for Legends of Rupganj by D/L method against Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club at ULAB ground in Dhaka.

Being sent to bat first, Sheikh Jamal Club were bowled out for 185 in 48 overs after failing to deal with Nazmul Opu as he led the carnage with 3-9, the other bowlers also bowled well in tandem with Shuvagata Hom, Yeasin Arafat and Hasan Mahmud grabbing two wickets apiece.