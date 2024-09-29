Sri Lanka debutant Peiris spins New Zealand to innings defeat

Debutant off-spinner Nishan Peiris took six wickets Sunday to seal Sri Lanka’s first series win against New Zealand in 15 years with a crushing victory by an innings and 154 runs in the second Test in Galle.

New Zealand were all out for 360 in their second innings before tea on day four after being asked to follow-on.

Peiris, 27, and fellow spinner Prabath Jayasuriya shared 18 wickets in the match, the latter taking 6-42 in the first innings to bundle out the tourists for just 88 after the hosts had amassed a mammoth 602-5 declared.