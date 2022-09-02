Shakib feels sorry for fans after Asia Cup exit

Bangladesh are out of this year’s Asia Cup after suffering a two-wicket defeat in their do-or-die match against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday.

After the match, Bangladesh Twenty20 captain Shakib Al Hasan pointed to the team’s poor bowling at the death overs as the main reason behind their defeat.

Bangladesh posted 183-7 against Sri Lanka, a much improved batting performance compared to their tournament opener against Afghanistan, where they posted 127-7 and then lost the match by seven wickets.