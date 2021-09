New Zealand Cricket also announced the cancellation in an official statement on its website.

The Kiwis were due to play three one-day internationals followed by five Twenty20 matches -- their first in Pakistan since 2003.

International cricket in Pakistan was suspended in the aftermath of terror attacks agauinst the Sri Lankan side in 2009, but has slowly revived over the past two years.

Security had been tight in the buildup to the New Zealand series.