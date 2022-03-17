Ngidi, Rabada, Markram prefer IPL instead of Bangladesh Test

South Africa on Thursday called up batsman Khaya Zondo to their test team for a two-match series against Bangladesh but have been forced to name a weakened 15-man squad.

They will be without their frontline seam attack with Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada to all play instead in the Indian Premier League, which starts on 26 March, plus batsman Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen.