Zakir ton drags India Test into fifth day

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are fighting a losing battle for Bangladesh following Zakir Hasan’s century on debut, as the Tigers were reduced to 272-6 chasing 513 at the end of the penultimate day of the first Test against India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

Shakib and Miraz are unbeaten on 40 and nine respectively with the hosts needing 241 runs to win or bat out the entire fifth day to secure a draw, both highly unlikely propositions.

India, on the other hand, need just four wickets to go 1-0 up in the two-Test series.