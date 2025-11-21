Bangladesh A beat India A to confirm berth in final

India’s Harsh Dubey, needing four runs off the last delivery, failed to find the boundary but managed two runs. A fielding mishap then allowed him an additional run, tying the match dramatically.

In the Super Over, fortune favoured Bangladesh as Ripon Mondol produced two wickets off consecutive deliveries, restricting India to zero.

The chase was not without tension either - Bangladesh lost Yasir Ali on the first ball-but a wide delivery eventually sealed their victory.

Earlier, Habibur Rahman Sohan laid the foundation for the massive total with a scintillating 46-ball 65, featuring three 4’s and five 6’s. His opening partner Jishan Alam contributed a quickfire 26 off 14.