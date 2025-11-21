Asia Cup Rising Stars
Bangladesh A beat India A to confirm berth in final
Bangladesh A confirmed their place in the final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars after edging India A in a thrilling semi-final that went down to a nerve-wracking Super Over at Doha in Qatar today, Friday.
Bangladesh A posted a formidable 194-6 in their stipulated 20 overs and appeared well on course for victory in regulation time, having taken wickets at regular intervals. However, a blunder on the final ball dragged the game into a Super Over.
India’s Harsh Dubey, needing four runs off the last delivery, failed to find the boundary but managed two runs. A fielding mishap then allowed him an additional run, tying the match dramatically.
In the Super Over, fortune favoured Bangladesh as Ripon Mondol produced two wickets off consecutive deliveries, restricting India to zero.
The chase was not without tension either - Bangladesh lost Yasir Ali on the first ball-but a wide delivery eventually sealed their victory.
Earlier, Habibur Rahman Sohan laid the foundation for the massive total with a scintillating 46-ball 65, featuring three 4’s and five 6’s. His opening partner Jishan Alam contributed a quickfire 26 off 14.
SM Meherob then stole the show with an explosive 18-ball 48, striking four 6’s in the last two overs of the innings to propel Bangladesh close to the 200-run mark.
India replied with a blazing start as rising star Vaibahb Sooriyavanshi smashed 38 off 15 balls, while Priyansh Ayra added 44 off 23. They raced to 53 in the first three overs before Sooriyavanshi’s dismissal allowed Bangladesh to regain control.
Regular wickets thereafter put Bangladesh firmly ahead, until the last-ball drama forced the Super Over decider.
Ultimately, Bangladesh held their nerve to secure a place in Sunday’s final, where they will face the winners of the Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A semi-final.