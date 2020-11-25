No room for abuse' in Australia-India series: Langer

Verbal abuse won't be tolerated during the series with fierce rivals India, Australia coach Justin Langer said Wednesday, promising his team had moved on from their days of harsh sledging.

Previous clashes between the cricketing heavyweights have been marked by bitter rows, and Australian opener David Warner said this week that he expects Virat Kohli's men will try to wind him up during the tour.

But Langer said the Australians would keep any exchanges within the spirit of the game.

"There's plenty of room for banter, having fun and having that competitive instinct but there's no room for abuse," he told reporters on a conference call.

Langer took over in late 2018 vowing to change the win-at-all-costs mentality that led to the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.