'Not close to winning': IPL giants Chennai and Mumbai slump again

Five-time champions Mumbai remain winless so far along with Chennai and skipper Rohit Sharma said it's high time the team stands up.
"I have always spoken of collective performance both from bat and ball, that seems to be missing at the moment," said Rohit. "Once that comes through, I think we should be good."
Mumbai's director of cricket Zaheer Khan said, "It's a long season, so we have to keeps things tight, keep things together.
"There are still 11 league matches to go, so we got to get on a roll. It's just the matter of first win."
Mumbai started strongly with an opening stand of 50 between Rohit and Ishan Kishan -- both scored 26 -- before pace bowler Harshal Patel and Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga rattled the batting.
But Suryakumar, who hit five fours and six sixes in his 37-ball knock, kept up the fight till the finish as he raised his 50 in a 23-run 19th over from Mohammed Siraj.
Harshal ended with figures of 2-23 and Hasaranga also took two wickets including the big-hitting Kieron Pollard, for nought, with his leg spin.
'Nobody saw that coming'
In reply, Bangalore lost Du Plessis for 16 but Rawat, a left-handed batter, took the attack to the opposition as he hit sixes in his 47-ball blitz before being run out.
Kohli fell two short of his fifty after being trapped lbw off South African leg-spinner Dewald Brevis but looked unhappy with his dismissal after his umpire review was turned down.
In the first match of the day, Kane Williamson's Hyderabad hammered Chennai, four-time IPL champions, by eight wickets as they chased down a target of 155 with 14 balls to spare.
Chennai coach Stephen Fleming said the team, now led by Ravindra Jadeja after Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down ahead of the season, needs more belief to get back to winning ways.
"Probably each facet (of the game) is a concern, if not at one stage then altogether," Fleming told reporters.
"We are not winning any games. Not being close to winning any games, you get a bit of self-doubt, and the players get a little bit niggly. So we just got to work through that pretty quickly and try to find some rhythm and get back in the tournament."
Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted, "Two great teams at the #TATAIPL today. Neither really competed today. Had their moments at best, but were never likely to win. 0-4 now for both. Nobody saw that coming."
Chennai have dropped to the bottom of the 10-team IPL table with Mumbai just above on ninth.