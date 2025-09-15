No Pakistan handshake aligned with government, says India captain

India's victorious captain Suryakumar Yadav defended his team's decision not to shake hands with the defeated Pakistan players on Sunday, saying that it was taken in alignment with their government and cricket board.

India thumped Pakistan by seven wickets in a Group A Asia Cup clash in Dubai which ended on a bitter note as Indian players headed into their dressing room without a customary handshake.

Pakistan, in protest, refused to attend the post match ceremony as tensions flared in a match which was the first between the bitter rivals since May's military action.