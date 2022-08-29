Jadeja, Pandya help India register thrilling win over Pakistan

The crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling clash by five wickets in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Jadeja smash 35 while Pandya hammered 33 not out in 17 balls. For Pakistan Mohammad Nawaz bagged three and Naseem Shah scalped two wickets. Chasing 148 runs, India got off to a bad start as they lost their opener, KL Rahul, without even scoring a run. Rahul's wicket brought Virat Kohli out on the crease, who played his 100th T20I today.

With one wicket loss, the Indian experienced duo of Rohit Sharma and Kohli played with caution but kept smashing the boundaries to keep the scoreboard running.

Virat Kohli was in red-hot form as he kept smashing boundaries to keep India in a hunt of the run chase. Rohit also opened his hand but his stint was cut short as he was dismissed by Mohammad Nawaz after scoring 12 runs. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja then came to bat on the crease.

Nawaz struck again in the same over as he cut short Kohli's blistering form sending his back to the pavilion after scoring 35 runs in 34 deliveries.