Fortune Barishal wicketkeeper Nurul Hassan Sohan was fined 20 per cent of his match fees for a Level one breach of code of conduct of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), reports BSS.

The player was penalised for showing dissent at an umpiring decision during his side's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) match against Sylhet Sunrisers at the Sylhet Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Barishal won that match by 12 runs but Sohan scored just 2.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Sohan.