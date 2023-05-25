Asia Cup fate to be decided during IPL final

The fate of this year's Asia Cup, which may determine Pakistan's participation in the World Cup in India, will be decided on the sidelines of Sunday's Indian Premier League (IPL) final in Ahmedabad, Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah said.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), host of the eight-team Asia Cup in September, has offered a "hybrid" model to stage some matches at a neutral venue after India refused to tour the country.

Owing to their soured political relations, bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan remains suspended and they play each other only in multi-team events.