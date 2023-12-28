South Africa skittle India to claim innings win in 1st Test

Fast bowler Nandre Burger took 4-33 as South Africa bowled out India for just 131 in their second innnings to win the 1st Test by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion on Thursday.

Virat Kohli was the only batsman to test the home attack on the third day, top-scoring with 76 before being the last man out.

South Africa had earlier taken a first innings lead of 163 as Dean Elgar (185) and Marco Jansen (84 not out) extended their first innings to 408.

India were 62 for three at tea, still 101 runs in arrears, with Indian captain Rohit Sharma (0), fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (5) and Shubman Gill (26) all back in the pavilion.