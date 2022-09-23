Record-breaking Rizwan, Babar star as Pakistan down England

With 1,929 runs together, the Azam-Rizwan partnership has become the most prolific in T20Is, beating Indian stars Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma’s record of 1,743 in 51 matches.

Azam and Rizwan have achieved the record in just 36 games.

The win levelled the seven-match series at 1-1 after England won the first game by six wickets, also in Karachi on Tuesday.

Azam, who endured a miserable Asia Cup earlier this month with just 68 runs in six matches, smashed five sixes and 11 fours off 66 balls, while Rizwan struck four sixes and five boundaries in his 51-ball innings.

Azam’s hundred came off 62 balls, adding to his 122 against South Africa at Centurion last year.