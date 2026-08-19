Australia have bounced back strongly whenever they’ve faced a challenge: Carey
Such a defeat is difficult for Australia to accept. Playing a Test in Australia for the first time in 23 years, Bangladesh defeated the hosts. And it was not merely a defeat—they dominated the full match. The setback has therefore been felt deeply in Australian cricket.
Former players have called for changes within the team, while criticism has also intensified. Jack Weatherald, who played in the first Test, has been dropped and Matt Renshaw brought in. Australia’s determination to bounce back was also evident in the words of wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey.
Speaking to reporters after training in Mackay today, Carey said, “And if I can say anything, when this team’s been challenged, we always find a way to bounce back in a big way. I’m looking forward to Saturday.”
Australia failed to score even 500 runs across their two innings in Darwin. Bangladesh, meanwhile, secured a comfortable nine-wicket victory. After such a defeat, any team would want to identify and correct its mistakes. Carey said Australia had already started that process during the Darwin Test.
“We’re a proud group of cricketers, and obviously last week didn’t go to plan. So we’ve reflected, we’ve talked about it. We always have those conversations in real time as well,” Carey said.
It seems batting was one of Australia’s biggest concerns in those discussions. Carey scored 19 off 43 balls in the first innings in Darwin and 30 off 72 balls in the second. Among his Test innings in which he has faced at least 40 balls, these were two of his slowest. Did he work on that as well?
Carey said the conditions were different in the first and second innings. The scoring rate slowed down a bit as Australia lost a couple of wickets in the middle. It became quite difficult to hit shots through the square areas and beat the fielders.
The Ausie wicketkeeper did not forget to give Bangladeshi players due credit.
“The opposition played very disciplined cricket, and we’ll learn a lot from that,” he added.