Australia have bounced back strongly whenever they’ve faced a challenge: Carey

Such a defeat is difficult for Australia to accept. Playing a Test in Australia for the first time in 23 years, Bangladesh defeated the hosts. And it was not merely a defeat—they dominated the full match. The setback has therefore been felt deeply in Australian cricket.

Former players have called for changes within the team, while criticism has also intensified. Jack Weatherald, who played in the first Test, has been dropped and Matt Renshaw brought in. Australia’s determination to bounce back was also evident in the words of wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey.