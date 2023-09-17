Cricket

Rain delays start of Asia Cup final after Sri Lanka opt to bat

AFP
Colombo
Ground staff cover the field as rain delays the start of the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on 17 September 2023AFP

Rain has delayed the start of the Asia Cup final after Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against India in Colombo on Sunday.

The teams have 13 titles between them and look to add more in this 50-over edition of the tournament, a precursor to the upcoming ICC World Cup in India.

Rain has played havoc in the competition hosted by Pakistan, though nine of the 13 matches were played in Sri Lanka after India refused to tour their western neighbour and fierce rival.

India's captain Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka's captain Dasun Shanaka shake hands beside the trophy before the start of the Asia Cup 2023 final
AFP

A drizzle forced the teams to stay indoors after the toss.

If rain delays the match, it will resume on Monday, which has been kept aside as a reserve day.

