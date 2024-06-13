Shakib hits fifty as Bangladesh set Netherlands 160 to win

Shakib Al Hasan played a comeback innings of unbeaten 64 as Bangladesh set a target of 160 for Netherlands in a crucial encounter of Group D at at Arnos Vale ground at Kingstown in St Vincent.

Shakib, who has been under pressure due to his recent off-form with bat and ball got his 13th fifty in T20Is, his first since October 2022, and remained unbeaten at 64 off 46 deliveries hitting nine boundaries.

Sent to bat, top order woes continue for Bangladesh and captain Najmul Hossain once again failed to deliver as he succumbed to Aryan Dutt in the second over while trying to revers sweep. Bangladesh lost their first wicket for three. Liton also departed quickly when top edged a Dutt delivery and Engelbrecht took a stunner in the square leg.

Shakib hit four boundaries off Logan Van Beek in the last over of the powerplay, as Bangladesh crossed 50 in the first six overs.

Tanzid got out scoring 35 off 26 balls with five boundaries and a six while trying to hit a cross-seam ball of van Meekeren out of the ground in the ninth over, leaving Bangladesh at 71 for three. The duo made a 48-run partnership in the third wicket.