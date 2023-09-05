India thrash Nepal to reach Asia Cup Super Fours

The 50-over tournament, a tune-up for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India, has been affected by rain, forcing organisers to discuss a venue change for upcoming matches in Colombo.

India's opening match against Pakistan, who were the first team to move into the next round, was abandoned after just one innings.

In their second outing, India were 17-0 in 2.1 overs when heavy rain forced the players off the ground and the field was totally covered.

Ground staff worked tirelessly to make the ground ready for play again.

Rohit and Gill came out roaring and hit a string of boundaries to reach their respective half-centuries and race to the target. Rohit smashed five sixes in his 59-ball knock.

"We can't really look too much into these two games, one was washed out, but luckily we got to bat in the first game and bowl in this one," man of the match Rohit said.

"We haven't been at our best, but a few guys are coming out after months out of the game. Once we move ahead in the Super Fours, there's no room for complacency."