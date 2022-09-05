Marufa: Saga of an indomitable girl

“I can’t provide you money, go at your way,”

Aimullah expressed his outburst with his youngest daughter. And what was her fault? She dreamt of becoming a cricketer. For a family that is struggling to make ends meet, its youngest daughter striving to become a cricketer is tantamount to severe transgression.

But, as they say, your dream is bigger than your life. Marufa Akhter, who was recipient of that angry spite just four years ago, has conquered all the odds, battled against poverty and has become the highest wicket-taker in the women’s Dhaka Premier Cricket League.