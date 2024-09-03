Bangladesh beat Pakistan for historic Test series win

Bangladesh celebrated a historic first-ever Test series win over Pakistan and a 2-0 clean sweep with a tense six-wicket victory in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Shakib Al Hasan hit the winning boundary 25 minutes before the tea break on the fifth and final day to spark jubilation in the away dressing room.

A handful of Bangladesh supporters waving the nation’s flag were also there to see their country win only a third away series in 33 attempts.