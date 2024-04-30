Salt, Chakravarthy help Kolkata hammer Delhi in heatwave-hit IPL

Phil Salt's attacking 68 and bowling figures of 3-16 by Varun Chakravarthy helped Kolkata Knight Riders hammer Delhi Capitals by seven wickets at a hot and humid Eden Gardens in the IPL on Monday.

Chakravarthy, a mystery spinner, led Kolkata's disciplined bowling to restrict Delhi to 153-9 as players, who remained drenched in sweat, and fans braved the intense heat in the colonial-era capital.

Players from all the 10 IPL teams are keen to impress their national selectors with just one day left for countries to name their teams for the T20 World Cup in June.

The in-form Salt, an England wicketkeeper-batsman, led the chase with an opening stand of 79 with Sunil Narine and the two-time champions reached their target with 3.3 overs to spare.

"It is high-risk but it is also about putting the odds in your favour and not taking the risks you don't want to," Salt said of his attacking game.

"You just have to keep backing yourself and keep taking the right options."