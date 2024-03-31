Sri Lanka 531 all out against Bangladesh in first innings

Sri Lanka made a record 531 runs in their first innings against Bangladesh Sunday, but Kamindu Mendis narrowly missed the feat of a third Test century in consecutive innings.

Sri Lanka’s total, on the second day of the second Test in Chittagong, was the highest scored in Tests without any batsman scoring a century.

Mendis was 92 not out when last man Asitha Fernando was run out for a duck, leaving him eight short of what would have made him only the fourth Sri Lankan to score three centuries in consecutive innings.