Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh’s go-to man in crisis

A few days have passed since the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan named Shakib Al Hasan as the captain for the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup. Board officials, ex and current players, experts, fans– all have given their two cents about the new appointment. The only person who is yet to say anything about it till now is Shakib himself.

The all-rounder is currently in Sri Lanka for the Lankan Premier League and he has not given a reaction to being named the ODI captain once again.

What could the all-rounder be feeling right now? Pride, as he has a chance to lead the country in the World Cup; or maybe a sense of responsibility, as the entire country is now looking at him to lead the team to new heights in the World Cup.