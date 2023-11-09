No footwork becomes great footwork too: Sachin Tendulkar praises Maxwell

Iconic batter Sachin Tendulkar drew parallels from Glenn Maxwell's exceptional performance against Afghanistan and heaped praise on the star all-rounder who suffered from cramps during his match-winning knock.

Maxwell came out as a beacon of strength, grit and determination by battling cramps and niggles throughout his unbeaten knock of 201. The 'Mad Max' of cricket produced an innings that will undoubtedly remain in public memory for years to come.