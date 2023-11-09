Hazlewood expects Maxwell to face Bangladesh after Miracle of Mumbai

The unlikely three-wicket victory sent Australia into a semi-final against South Africa and rendered Saturday’s clash against Bangladesh in Pune a dead-rubber but Hazlewood reckons Maxwell will still suit up for the match.

“Yeah, I think so,” the bowler told News Ltd. “It’s just about getting your hydration and your weight back to where it should have been before.

“I don’t think he’ll do too much in between now and then and it’s a couple of days. So hopefully, fingers crossed he’s all right.”

Maxwell, who scored 201 off 128 balls, said he had almost retired at 147 after slumping to the pitch with cramp in both legs and then suffered a back spasm while he lay prone.