Ayub and Shakeel rescue Pakistan in first Test against Bangladesh

Left-handers Saud Shakeel and Saim Ayub hit fighting half-centuries to help Pakistan recover to 158-4 on a rain-hit opening day of the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Wednesday.

Shakeel was unbeaten on 57 at the close while Ayub scored 56 for his maiden fifty during an innings-building stand of 98 for the fourth wicket after Pakistan were tottering at 16-3.

Shakeel brought up 1,000 runs in his 11th Test when he reached 33 and hit five boundaries in his seventh half-century. He added a further 44 for the fifth wicket with Mohammad Rizwan, who was unbeaten on 24.

Ayub, who hit four boundaries and a six, fell late in the day, driving wildly off Hasan Mahmud and was caught at third slip.

The new-ball pairing of Shoriful Islam (2-30) and Mahmud (2-33) jolted Pakistan after a delayed start of 230 minutes due to a wet outfield after overnight rain.