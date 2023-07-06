What Tamim said in his retirement announcement

Let me repeat one thing, I have tried my best. I had started playing cricket to fulfill my late father’s dreams. I am not sure how much I was able to do that. I’m sorry if I have left anyone's name out while saying thanks. But I want to say that I thank everyone from the heart, everyone who helped me grow as a cricketer as well as a human being.

How can I forget my mother! My brothers, my wife and both my children—had to suffer a lot on this journey of mine. At the same time they have had many occasions to celebrate as well. I thank them all.

I will make another request, let this issue end right here. There’s no need to stretch this any further. Why, what, what more could have happened and why—just all these.

I always say that the team is way bigger than just a person. Let us all focus on the team. There are two more matches left in the series. I always believe we should win this series. And, there are two major tournaments after this.

I have nothing more to say. I hope to meet you guys somewhere some day.