Bangladesh seek winning start against South Africa

Despite a horrible series in India, Bangladesh are confident to hit back to a winning way when they take on South Africa in the two-match Test series opening game at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Monday.

The match starting at 9:30 am will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports in Bangladesh.

Tigers’ confidence to make a winning start to the South Africa series stemmed from the lack of experience of the visiting players on Bangladeshi soil. No South African players in the current squad barring Temba Bavuma have the experience to play a Test match in Bangladesh.