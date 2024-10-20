Test series
Bangladesh seek winning start against South Africa
Despite a horrible series in India, Bangladesh are confident to hit back to a winning way when they take on South Africa in the two-match Test series opening game at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Monday.
The match starting at 9:30 am will be aired live on Gazi TV and T Sports in Bangladesh.
Tigers’ confidence to make a winning start to the South Africa series stemmed from the lack of experience of the visiting players on Bangladeshi soil. No South African players in the current squad barring Temba Bavuma have the experience to play a Test match in Bangladesh.
Bavuma, the captain of the side, though in the squad, was ruled out of the first Test due to injury. Aiden Markram will lead the side in the absence of Bavuma.
Bangladesh haven’t yet won any Test against South Africa despite 14 meetings. They lost 12 while the rest of the two Test matches were drawn.
Last time when South Africa toured in Bangladesh in 2015, the two Tests were drawn, largely due to rain and inclement weather.
Since then Bangladesh made them a strong team on home soil, winning Tests against teams like England, Australia and New Zealand.
Their recent home record gave them a sense of belief that they would beat a team like South Africa who haven’t won any Test in the sub-continent in the last 10 years.
“We haven’t won against South Africa before, so this is a great opportunity given our team and the fact that we are playing at home,” Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said.
“I think they are a good team, although they are not experienced. We did well in Pakistan, but didn’t do well in India. I feel the Test team is in good stead. We feel it will be a good Test match if we can execute properly. What will be crucial is to establish our dominance session-by-session.
Mirpur pitch always tends to favour the spinners due to its sluggish nature, something which a team outside of the subcontinent always finds tough to deal with. And South Africa have never been good at playing spinners well, a thing that bolsters Bangladesh’s chance further.
“Spinners usually have a strong role in Mirpur. They don’t have to try anything extra. They have to stick to the process and bowl every ball for the team. We have to find a way to take 20 wickets, which will become easier if we stick to the process,” Shanto added.
The outside noise like Shakib Al Hasan issue or the sacking of Chandika Hathurusingha as head coach just a few days ago of the South Africa series is believed to hamper the team’s preparation. But Shanto said regardless of the public belief, they are focused on the match.
“We are not thinking of the outside noise. We are focused on the match. We haven’t won against South Africa before. So this is a great opportunity given our team and the fact that we are playing at home.”
Squad:
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Capt), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das (WK), Zaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne.