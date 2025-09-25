India see off Bangladesh to book Asia Cup final spot

India secured their place in the Asia Cup final on Wednesday as Abhishek Sharma starred with 75 in a comfortable 41-run win over Bangladesh in Dubai.

The holders posted 168-6 batting first after stumbling following a quick start, but their spinners helped stifle Bangladesh to 127 all out.

The result means Sri Lanka are out of the tournament, with Thursday's Super Four match between Pakistan and Bangladesh to decide who faces India in Sunday's final.