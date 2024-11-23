Louis falls short of century as West Indies reach 250 on day one

Mikyle Louis misses on a ton for three runs on day one of the Antigua Test against Bangladesh on Friday.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. At the end of day one, they posted 250 for five, with Justin Greaves and Joshua Da Silva remaining not out for 11 and 14 respectively.

West Indies lost their first wicket for 25 runs when Taskin trapped Kraigg Brathwaite for lbw. It was an outside off delivery but sharply turned to the stumps. Kraigg missed it while driving and the ball hit his pads.