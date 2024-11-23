Antigua Test
Louis falls short of century as West Indies reach 250 on day one
Mikyle Louis misses on a ton for three runs on day one of the Antigua Test against Bangladesh on Friday.
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first. At the end of day one, they posted 250 for five, with Justin Greaves and Joshua Da Silva remaining not out for 11 and 14 respectively.
West Indies lost their first wicket for 25 runs when Taskin trapped Kraigg Brathwaite for lbw. It was an outside off delivery but sharply turned to the stumps. Kraigg missed it while driving and the ball hit his pads.
In his next over, Taskin dismissed Keacy Carty for a duck. It was a soft dismissal. Taijul Islam took an easy catch at the mid-on.
West Indies were reduced to 84 for three wickets. In the fourth wicket, Mikyle Louis and Alick Athanaze added 140 runs.
Louis fell for 97 when he was edged by Mehidy Hasan Miraz at the slip. Athanaze continued and fell for 90 runs.
Athanaze fell victim to left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. The batter went for a sweep but missed it to edge to wicketkeeper.
Bangladesh opted for a three-pacer attack in this match, taking Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Shoriful Islam in the XI. Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam is also on the team.
Hasan Murad, who is yet to make debut for Bangladesh, is overlooked despite registering a hat-trick in the practice match ahead of the main series.
Bangladesh hasn't had the best track record against the West Indies in Tests, having won just four out of twenty encounters. This time around, they'll be fielding a rather youthful side with several seasoned players missing.
The second and final Test of the series will be played from 30 November in Kingston.