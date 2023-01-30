Rubel four-for after Towhid, Zakir show earns Sylhet a thumping win

Khulna’s reply never quite got off the ground as Sylhet kept chipping away with wickets in regular succession and in the end restricted them to 161-9 in 20 overs.

Experienced pacer Rubel was the most successful Sylhet bowler as he finished with 4-37 and became the second only bowler after Shakib Al Hasan to take more than 100 wickets in BPL.

It took the right-arm pacer 80 BPL matches to reach the landmark.