Brilliant Brook’s 132 puts England on top against sloppy New Zealand

After England’s woeful start the 25-year-old Brook, in partnership with Ollie Pope, went on the attack.

Aided by luck from poor fielding and several edges sailing just wide or over slips, the pair belted 151 off 171 deliveries for the fifth wicket.

“From where we were to where we are now, the boys are very happy,” Pope said.

New Zealand debutant Nathan Smith said it was vital the home side tidied up their fielding when they take the new ball on Saturday.

“That wicket has enough bounce in it and with the new ball as well it will nip a little sharper,” he said.

“It’s really key that we’re nice and accurate with the new ball and take the chances when they come.”

Brook was dropped four times -- on 18, 41, 70 and 106 -- with the last detected by television replays after a spill by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

England’s batting onslaught came as the cloud cover which aided the New Zealand seamers in the first session gave way to blue skies.