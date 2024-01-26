Australia on back foot as West Indies grab four wickets

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach took three quick wickets to stun Australia on day two of the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Friday, leaving the hosts staggering on 24-4 at the first break.

After reaching 311 in their first innings, the West Indies struck early to dismiss Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green and Travis Head, leaving the Australian reply in tatters.

At dinner, Usman Khawaja was not out on six with Mitchell Marsh yet to come to the crease.