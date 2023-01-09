The sagacious words of Gordon Greenidge

Every list on the greatest openers of all time invariably contains his name. His career of 108 Tests and 128 ODIs warrants that position. In a Test career that began with scores of 93 and 107, he accumulated more than seven thousand runs. Although his ODI tally of 5134 runs seems nothing special by today’s standards, his average in 50-over cricket is still exceptional– 45.03.

He was one of the main fixtures of the all-conquering West Indies team of the ‘70s and ‘80s. However, labelling him as ‘one of the main’ players doesn’t do him justice. It would be better to say that he was one of the three-four biggest stars of that star-studded team.

An explosive batsman, who was ahead of his time– that’s how everyone recognises him. But for the people of Bangladesh, Gordon Cuthbert Greenidge is perhaps best known as the coach of the 1997 ICC Trophy winning team, a triumph that ushered in a new era in Bangladesh cricket.