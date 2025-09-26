Pakistan down Bangladesh to set up Asia Cup final with India

Pakistan will face India in the Asia Cup final for the first time after their bowlers made amends for poor batting to upstage Bangladesh in an 11-run victory on Thursday.

Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed grabbed 3-28 as Pakistan batters were sloppy on a sticky Dubai stadium pitch in their last Super Four match, managing a modest 135-8 in 20 overs.

But Pakistan staged a fightback through pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-17) and Haris Rauf (3-33) to keep Bangladesh down to 124-9 in 20 overs and book their place in Sunday's showpiece against India.

Shamim Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with a 25-ball 30 and Saif Hassan scored 18.