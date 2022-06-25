Overton falls short of hundred as Bairstow leads England advance

Jamie Overton fell agonisingly short of a debut century in the third Test on Saturday as England continued to pile on the runs against New Zealand.

Overton was out for 97 but Jonny Bairstow extended his overnight 130 not out to 162 on his Headingley home ground on the third day of the third and final Test.

England, already an unassailable 2-0 up in this series, were bowled out for 360 in reply to New Zealand's first-innings 329 -- a lead of 31 runs.

It represented a remarkable recovery after they had collapsed to 55-6, with Bairstow and Overton sharing an England seventh-wicket record stand of 241.

At lunch, New Zealand were 18 runs behind at 13-0 in their second innings.

Overton, selected primarily as a fast bowler in place of the injured James Anderson, was within a shot of getting to three figures in his first innings in international cricket when he nicked Trent Boult low to first slip Daryl Mitchell.