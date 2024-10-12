Samson ton powers India to record 297-6 in Bangladesh T20

India on Saturday posted the highest T20 International total by a Test-playing nation, and second best overall, when they piled up 297-6 against Bangladesh with opener Sanju Samson cracking a blistering century.

The hosts went past Afghanistan's 278-3 against Ireland in 2019. The Indian total is the second highest in the format after Nepal's 314-3 against Mongolia at last year's Asian Games in China.

Samson hit 111 of 47 balls -- his first T20 international ton -- studded with 11 fours and eight sixes after India elected to bat in their bid to sweep the three-match series in Hyderabad.

Samson, a wicketkeeper-batsman, hammered leg-spinner Rishad Hossain for five straight sixes in an over en route to his ton in 40 balls.