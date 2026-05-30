Sangakkara backs teen Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India call-up

Sooryavanshi's performances have earned him a call-up to the developmental India A squad, with many tipping him for a spot in the senior Twenty20 International side.

Asked if he was ready to play for India, Sangakkara said: "You never know if anyone's ready until they play them.

"With everything Vaibhav has shown against some of the best bowlers in the world, I think he's more than ready to take on any challenge that you throw at him.

"And I'm sure that he'll get that call-up very, very soon. He's back with a lot of maturity. He shouldered the responsibility of that opening partnership so well for us this season."

Following their win over Rajasthan, Gujarat take on holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL final on Sunday in Ahmedabad.