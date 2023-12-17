Bangladesh bowl first in opening ODI against New Zealand

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in the first one-day international against New Zealand in Dunedin on Sunday as rain delayed play.

Light rain pushed back the 1100 (2200GMT) start, but visiting captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said he hoped his bowlers could capitalise on overcast conditions.

Shanto wants to end his team's dire 50-over record in New Zealand, where they have lost all 16 ODI matches against the hosts.