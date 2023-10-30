Was Miraz ton a curse in disguise?

Shakib cannot find such continuous failure for the first time in his career. Najmul even cannot comprehend why he is throwing away the wickets to poor deliveries. He told his namesake, the board president, “It would be acceptable if I got out in bad balls but I have been getting out in poor ones.”

Everyone can see the batting is not up to the mark and runs are dried up, but is anybody taking the responsibility of finding out the reasons? Perhaps that would reveal one’s own fault. The miserable batting performance of Bangladesh may be induced by a century. The century Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup opening the innings may be the root cause of World Cup disaster. Since then, the coach and captain showed some weird fetish around his capacity with willow.

And scoring a fifty against that same opponent in the World Cup has accentuated it. Sometimes he was sent at three, sometimes at four or five. The better batters are going down the batting line. But the bigger problem is the change of their habitual position.

Najmul, who is accustomed to three, saw his position changed in several matches and the same happened with Towhid Hridoy’s number five position. Najmul kept his position in the side thanks to his name but Towhid was dropped altogether. The question arose about Mahmudullah batting so late as well. Why did he have to bat at seven against Netherlands despite scoring a ton in the previous match?

The board president and the captain discussed the batting order among many issues. A source confirmed, it will be reflected in the next three matches.

Even if it is so, it is perhaps too late.

* The report, originally published in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo, has been rewritten in English by Syed Faiz Ahmed