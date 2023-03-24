Shakib at 36: More runs than Viv Richards, more wickets than Kapil Dev

Thursday’s third One-Day International (ODI) against Ireland was a unique experience for Shakib Al Hasan. For the first time in his career, Shakib didn’t roll his arm over nor picked up the bat for the entire duration of an ODI.

Why? Because he didn’t need to. The pacers ran through the Irish batting line-up and the openers finished the chase themselves, earning Bangladesh a thumping victory in Sylhet.

Shakib had a laid back day at the office, which was perhaps an early birthday gift from his teammates as the following day the ace Bangladesh all-rounder turned 36, officially entering the latter half of his 30s.

Most international cricketers start losing their edge at this age, and the unofficial countdown to the end of their career begins.