The many hats of Shakib Al Hasan

‘Here, there and everywhere’ is the name of a famous song from the Beatles. It’s a love song, written by Paul McCartney where he expresses his desire to always have his lover around him.

No, this song has no connection with the man in discussion, Shakib Al Hasan. But the title of the song encapsulates what Shakib’s life seems like from a distance at the moment.

Just this Saturday, Shakib was in Sylhet, hitting a brilliant 93 against Ireland and becoming the third player in history to amass more than 7000 runs and capture 300-plus wickets in One-Day Internationals (ODI).