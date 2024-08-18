Faruk Ahmed frontrunner to become BCB president

Former chief selector Faruk Ahmed is highly likely to become the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as Nazmul Hasan Papon is believed to step down from the post at any time.

Some cricket personalities have already been contacted by the sports adviser's office to restructure the BCB. But Faruk is believed to be well ahead among those whose names are being heard as a possible board president.

"It's true that I had a meeting with the sports adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan," Faruk told the BSS over phone today.

"He asked me to work in BCB in any capacity and I said if you believe that I am fit for the position, I have no reservation to work," he added.

Faruk however didn't make comment directly if he was approached specifically to become the board president.