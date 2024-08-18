Faruk Ahmed frontrunner to become BCB president
Former chief selector Faruk Ahmed is highly likely to become the president of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as Nazmul Hasan Papon is believed to step down from the post at any time.
Some cricket personalities have already been contacted by the sports adviser's office to restructure the BCB. But Faruk is believed to be well ahead among those whose names are being heard as a possible board president.
"It's true that I had a meeting with the sports adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan," Faruk told the BSS over phone today.
"He asked me to work in BCB in any capacity and I said if you believe that I am fit for the position, I have no reservation to work," he added.
Faruk however didn't make comment directly if he was approached specifically to become the board president.
His immense success as the chief selector and his resignation from the board protesting against various irregularities are believed to be positively highlighting his image to the current officials.
But it is clearly written in the constitution of BCB that the president shall be elected from among the directors.
The solution however is easier one in that case. Faruk Ahmed who is not a director can be brought into the BCB as a director nominated by the National Sports Council (NSC). After that he will be given the responsibility as president by the vote of BCB directors.
Faruk however would have to replace one of the two between Jalal Yunus and Ahmed Sajjadul Alam Bobby, who came to BCB as directors through the NSC.
Apart from being the director, Jalal Yunus is in charge of BCB's cricket operations committee, while Ahmed Sajjadul Alam is the chairman of the tournament committee.
BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon is yet to show up following a student-led mass uprising that ousted the Sheikh Hasina-led government.
Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan, adviser to the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Interim Government, said the stalemate about the BCB president post will be solved in the quickest possible time.
"The process is going on. I don't want to comment before reaching a solution. I hope you will get good news as soon as possible," he said at the Secretariat while addressing the media today.
Faruk served as the chief selector of BCB for two times--from 2003 to 2007, and in the second term from 2013 to 2016.