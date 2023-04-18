I’ll either hit or go down swinging: Towhid Hridoy

But the story behind the shift in your batting is still a secret. So much change in just one year, especially your six hitting ability, batting at an elevated strike rate, changes in these aspects have surprised many.

I have played in two Under-19 World Cups. The first one was in New Zealand in 2018. At that time, my batting technique was different. In the 2020 World Cup, my technique had changed. At that time our coach was Naveed Nawaz. I informed Sujon sir that the coach is asking me to make changes in my batting. What Nawaz told me was very effective for 50-over cricket or the U-19 level. I was successful playing the way the coach had told me. I hit many centuries. Under the previous coach, Damien (Wright), I used to hit big sixes. But when I changed my technique, my six hitting stopped. I started hitting fours and taking a lot of singles.

I played grounded shots really well. I thought that I could hit sixes when I was a kid, I was hitting sixes even in my first U-19 World Cup. Why can’t I hit them now? What’s the problem? After thinking about it for a few days I saw my old batting clips. Then I noticed a change. I figured it out myself. Then I spoke with Sohel sir and Sujon sir and returned to my old batting technique. I used to hit big sixes since when I was a kid. People used to say, how do you hit such big sixes with such a small physique. They still do. Even during this BPL, many told me, you don’t have any bulk, still how are you hitting such big sixes? I also heard the same thing during the Premier League. I told them, you don’t need a lot of strength to hit sixes. The technique is the main thing.