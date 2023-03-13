Buttler defends England selections after Bangladesh series loss

Skipper Jos Buttler has defended England's experimental selections after the world champions lost the Twenty20 series in Bangladesh with a match to spare.

The hosts won the first T20I by six wickets and followed it up on Sunday with victory by four wickets in Dhaka.

It was a wake-up call for England's usually ruthless white-ball unit with the 50-over World Cup on similarly tricky low-bounce pitches later this year in India.