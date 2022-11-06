Bangladesh hobble to 127-8 against Pakistan

Earlier, Bangladesh had a stop and start powerplay after opting to bat first, reaching 40-1 after the first six overs.
In form batter Liton Das showed his intent early on when he pulled Shaheen Shah Afridi for a six. But the Pakistani pacer had the last laugh, getting Liton caught at backward point for 10 to reduce Bangladesh to 21-1 after 2.5 overs.
Shanto almost joined his opening partner in the dressing room in the fourth over, but Shadab dropped a difficult chance off Mohammad Wasim.
Luck favoured Shanto once again in the last ball of the powerplay, this time Afridi dropping a chance off Nasim Shah.
Shanto and Soumya added 52 runs off 47 balls for the second wicket.
There was some confusion over Shakib's dismissal, as the Bangladesh captain was three metres ahead of the wicket when the ball hit his pad, which should've been enough to overturn the decision after he reviewed the decision.
But to his surprise, the decision remained unchanged.
Shanto completed his second fifty in the tournament, but couldn't carry on, getting bowled by part-time off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmad.
The rest of the batters couldn't get going, as Shaheen Afridi ran rampant over Bangladesh's lower order, claiming three wickets in his last two overs, to restrict Bangladesh to a paltry total.
Earlier, the Netherlands defeated South Africa to eliminate them and turn the Bangladesh-Pakistan match into a virtual knockout.