Bangladesh hobble to 127-8 against Pakistan

Bangladesh could only muster 127-8 in 20 overs in a virtual quarterfinal against Pakistan in their final Super 12 match of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed 4-22 and Shadab Khan took 2-30 to reduce Bangladesh to a sub-par total in a must-win match for both teams.

Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for Bangladesh with 54 off 48 balls but rest of the batters couldn't make use of a steady start, leaving the bowlers a meagre total to defend in order to take Bangladesh to semifinal in a T20 World Cup for the very first time.