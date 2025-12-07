Australia crush England by eight wickets for 2-0 lead

Australia cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket win over England in the day-night second Ashes Test in Brisbane on Sunday for an ominous 2-0 lead in the series.

Set a paltry target of 65 for victory, Australia captain Steve Smith pulled Gus Atkinson for a huge six over square leg to get the job done in style.

Although not as humiliating as the two-day loss in the first Test at Perth, England were comprehensively outplayed in every department.

Australia are now overwhelming favourites to retain the Ashes with matches in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney to follow.

"Great day. First two days were pretty even, game turned when we were able to extend to get the new ball under lights, that was crucial for us," said Smith, who clashed verbally with England bowler Jofra Archer as the hosts raced to victory.

"It can be tricky with the pink ball, it changes really quickly and you have to adapt."

For England it was more misery.