Pacer Hasan Mahmud to be sent abroad for biomechanical assessment

He had also started bowling with 50 per cent effort, but that did not work well for him as the pain resurfaced which has forced him to sit out for more than five months.

“He has been under our observation for a long time,” Debashis Chowdhury, the chief physician of BCB, told newsmen on Thursday.

“We have examined him in many ways on different occasions, but we couldn’t find any big problem. We think he requires a biomechanical assessment to find out his problem.”

There is no biomechanical assessment facility in Bangladesh. That’s why he needs to go abroad, said Debashis.