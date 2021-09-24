Pacer Hasan Mahmud to be sent abroad for biomechanical assessment

He had also started bowling with 50 per cent effort, but that did not work well for him as the pain resurfaced which has forced him to sit out for more than five months.
“He has been under our observation for a long time,” Debashis Chowdhury, the chief physician of BCB, told newsmen on Thursday.
“We have examined him in many ways on different occasions, but we couldn’t find any big problem. We think he requires a biomechanical assessment to find out his problem.”
There is no biomechanical assessment facility in Bangladesh. That’s why he needs to go abroad, said Debashis.
“We are trying to send him where we could get avail the biomechanical assessment facility. But there are some restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 situation around the globe. We are in constant contacts with some countries. I think it would be possible to send him for assessment within the next two-three weeks,” Debashis added.
The 21-year-old pacer was inducted to international cricket in 2020 with a T20I match against Zimbabwe in Dhaka. He later got his ODI cap against the West Indies in Dhaka early this year.
Hasan represented the country in three ODIs and a solitary T20I, and scalped five wickets in ODIs with the best figures of taking three wickets conceding 28 runs. He is yet to register any wicket in T20Is.
The pacer also played 14 First Class, 19 List-A and 23 T20 matches so far where he bagged 83 wickets in total.